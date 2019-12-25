IIT-B gets ready to host Mood Indigo

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay’s marquee cultural festival Mood Indigo begins this Thursday — this time with a focus on sustainability as it seeks to become a “zero waste festival”.

The four-day annual affair, held at the institute’s lush 550-acre campus in Powai, has the usual slew of performances from musicians and stand-up comics (including singer KK and comedian Zakir Khan). Apart from a concert every night, the festival will see students competing to display their capabilities in activities ranging from journalism, drama and fine arts to paintball and human football.

The festival will also include lectures and discussions with the likes of author Devdutt Pattanaik, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithiviraj Chavhan, who was also a Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office under former PM Manmohan Singh. Film actor Deepika Padukone will also speak to, and interact with students.

The festival usually sees a footfall of around 1.43 lakh visitors.