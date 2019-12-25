Mumbai

IIT-B gets ready to host Mood Indigo

more-in

Four-day affair will have performances from musicians, stand-up comics

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay’s marquee cultural festival Mood Indigo begins this Thursday — this time with a focus on sustainability as it seeks to become a “zero waste festival”.

The four-day annual affair, held at the institute’s lush 550-acre campus in Powai, has the usual slew of performances from musicians and stand-up comics (including singer KK and comedian Zakir Khan). Apart from a concert every night, the festival will see students competing to display their capabilities in activities ranging from journalism, drama and fine arts to paintball and human football.

The festival will also include lectures and discussions with the likes of author Devdutt Pattanaik, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithiviraj Chavhan, who was also a Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office under former PM Manmohan Singh. Film actor Deepika Padukone will also speak to, and interact with students.

The festival usually sees a footfall of around 1.43 lakh visitors.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
music festival
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 1:10:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/iit-b-gets-ready-to-host-mood-indigo/article30392119.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY