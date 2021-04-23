Hospitals in Pune asked to conduct safety audit of oxygen supply system

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order to this effect on April 22.

In the wake of the oxygen-leak tragedy in Nashik that claimed at least 24 lives, the authorities in Pune have asked all government, civic-run and private hospitals in the district to conduct a third-party safety audit of the oxygen supply system located in their premises.

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order to this effect on April 22.

“All government, civic-run and private hospitals should carry out a third-party safety audit of the oxygen supply system to ensure that the plant, oxygen supply mechanism, and other technical things are safe and in good position,” the order said.

The hospitals must confirm to the civic bodies and the district administration their oxygen supply system is safe and secure through a letter.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients, who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death on April 21 when oxygen supply suddenly stopped because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital at Nashik.