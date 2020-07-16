Highest single-day surge in Raigad district

Raigad district on Wednesday reported 463 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day surge yet, taking its tally to 8,858. The district also recorded eight more deaths, pushing its toll to 230.
While Panvel recorded 180 new cases, Navi Mumbai reported 356 fresh cases, its second-highest single-day spike, taking its case load to 10,273. The death toll in Navi Mumbai has risen to 318, with eight more fatalities being recorded on Wednesday. The recovery rate in the city, which has 3,605 active cases, stands at 62%, while its case fatality rate is 3.09%. With 278 patients being discharged on Wednesday, the city’s tally of recoveries is now 6,350.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar, who took charge on Tuesday, said he aims to reduce the case fatality rate by introducing more antigen tests and increasing the number of healthcare and sanitation workers.
In Raigad district, which has 3,422 cases, 250 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking its tally of recoveries to 5,206. The district’s recovery rate stands at 58.77%, while its case fatality rate is 2.5%.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath