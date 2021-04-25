Highest-ever surge of 832 deaths in Maharashtra

66,191 new cases push active case tally to 6,98,354

Maharashtra recorded its highest COVID-19 fatality surge of 832 deaths and 66,191 new cases on Sunday, pushing its active case tally to 6,98,354.

Of the latest deaths, 360 occurred in the last 48 hours, 224 during the course of last week, and the rest in a prior period. The total death toll has now climbed to 64,760. With 61,450 patients being discharged, the cumulative recoveries have risen to 35,30,060 and the recovery rate stands at 82.19%.

The total case tally has reached 42,95,027, with a record 2.90 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours. Pune district reported over 10,500 new cases to take its tally to 7,96,645. With 69 deaths, its toll has surged to 9,020. As per district authorities, the active case tally has dipped to 1.02 lakh, while the total death toll has crossed 12,100.

Mumbai reported 5,498 new cases, taking its case tally to 6,27,644, of whom 75,498 are active. With 64 more fatalities, the city’s toll has risen to 12,790.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday that Maharashtra would not face shortage in supply of oxygen and Remdesivir. He said, “Empty oxygen tankers are being filled and transported by Air Force planes, especially from States like Gujarat. This will help reduce the turnaround time by saving the long journey by road that the tankers would otherwise have had to make.”

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 8,000 cases as its total case tally reached 3,85,448, of whom 80,624 are active. A spike of 73 deaths pushed the death toll to 4,831. Yavatmal district in the same region reported 45 deaths and 1,539 cases, taking its total death toll to 807 and its total case tally to 43,883, of whom 10,532 are active.

Satara in western Maharashtra witnessed 1,769 new cases and 17 deaths as its total case tally rose to 93,266, of whom 17,493 are active, while the total death toll climbed to 2,139. Nanded recorded 59 deaths and more than 1,100 new cases. Its total death toll climbed to 1,491 and its total case tally reached 77,283, of whom are 11,542 are active.

Ahmednagar reported 44 deaths and more than 3,000 new cases as its total death toll rose to 1,784 and the total case tally to 1,56,100, of whom 22,317 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 4,800 new cases, taking its total tally to 2,82,066, of whom 42,898 are active, while 57 deaths pushed its total death toll to 2,865.

“Of 2,57,49,543 laboratory samples tested thus far, 42,95,027 (with the average case positivity rising to 16.68%) have returned positive, with over 2.90 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. He said the State’s case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.51%.

A total of 42,36,825 people across the State are in home quarantine and 29,966 are in institutional quarantine facilities.