Highest-ever spike of 63,294 cases in Maharashtra

State records 349 more deaths; active case tally touches 5.65 lakh; 12,500 new cases in Pune; spike of 9,986 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Sunday reported its highest-ever single-day surge with 63,294 cases as the State’s active case tally breached the 5.50 lakh mark to touch 5,65,587.

A high fatality spike of 349 deaths (210 of which were reported in the last 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period) pushed the total death toll to 57,987. The State’s case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.7%. In contrast to the spike, just 34,008 recoveries were reported as the State’s recovery rate dipped to 81.65%.

While the total case tally has now reached 34,07,245, the cumulative recoveries stand at 27,82,161. A record 2.70 lakh samples were tested. “Of 2,21,14,372 laboratory samples tested thus far, 34,07,245 (with the average case positivity rising to 15.41%) have returned positive, with over 2.70 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district — the worst-hit in the country — piled over 12,500 new cases to take its tally to 6,51,586. As per State Health Department figures, 16 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 8,532. As per district authorities, active cases have crossed the one lakh mark, and the toll has surged to 10,700.

Mumbai reported 9,986 new cases, taking its total case tally to 5,20,498, of which 91,100 are active. A total of 79 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 12,023.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body reported 2,552 cases to take its tally to 1,01,857. No deaths, however, were reported.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported a spike of more than 6,700 cases as its total case tally reached 2,84,258, of which 58,507 are active. As per State Health Department figures, the district reported 34 fatalities to take its death toll to 4,318.

Aurangabad in Marathwada reported more than 1,400 new cases to take its total tally to 98,844, of which 17,069 were active. A fatality surge of 36 deaths took the total death toll to 1,493.

3,300 cases in Nashik

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a surge of more than 3,300 cases, taking its total tally to 2,20,452, of which 35,147 are active. A total of 20 deaths pushed its cumulative toll to 2,441.

A total of 31,75,585 people in the State are in home quarantine and 25,694 are in institutional quarantine.