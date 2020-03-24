Mumbai

High Court warns of fine against non-urgent matters

The Bombay High Court, in a bid to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, on Monday issued a circular saying if matters which are not extremely urgent are moved, exemplary costs will be imposed.

Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari said despite circulars stating that only urgent matters would be taken up, some lawyers and petitioners were coming to court to mention non-urgent matters and warned that the court would impose ₹50,000 on such litigants and lawyers next time.

The HC issued yet another circular that said, “There will be one court for hearing all civil matters and one court for taking up all criminal matters. All the fresh matters of extremely urgent nature can be presented before a single judge on March 26 and March 30 at 12 noon. The advocates shall make an extra copy of petitions/proceedings to the court. In case, it is found that matters that are not extremely urgent are moved, exemplary costs will be imposed.”

