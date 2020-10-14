Heavy rains predicted in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra over three days

Maharashtra is likely to receive heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall in the next two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday evening.
“There is an extremely low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16,” said an official.
“It would result into heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra,” he said.
“Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15th and 16th,” he added.
According to revenue officials, heavy showers in the last couple of days have damaged crops in Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath