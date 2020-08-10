Heavy rain likely in Maharashtra: IMD

Mumbai to experience strong winds

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Maharashtra due to a low pressure area formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

“Most places in Maharashtra received rain or thunderstorms on Saturday,” the IMD official said. Heavy rain is likely in the Western Ghat sections of Madhya Maharashtra and the coast starting Sunday.

“Heavy rainfall is expected over the Vidarbha region on Monday, while Madhya Maharashtra would receive thunderstorms accompanied with lightning,” the official said. Mumbai and parts of the western coast will witness winds with speeds up to 50 to 60 km per hour.

The southwest monsoon is expected to become active again over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from Monday.