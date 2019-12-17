Healthcare Global opens its first cancer hospital in city

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG) has announced the opening of its cancer care hospital at Borivali to cater to the requirement of patients from this region. The 105-bed centre, with a team of specialists in oncology, is the company’s first private comprehensive cancer care facility in the city.

The Bengaluru-headquartered HCG is the largest private sector provider of cancer care in India through its network of 24 centres spread across the country.

The new hospital which operates from a leased premises, will provide diagnosis, radiation, medical and surgical oncology services under one roof. It was inaugurated by cancer survivor and actor Manisha Koirala along with HCG’s chairman and CEO Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajaikumar, the founder of HCG said, “With the launch of HCG’s cancer centre in Borivali, we shall provide comprehensive oncology services focused on delivering specialised outcome-based treatments with a multi-disciplinary clinical approach in Mumbai.”

The main problem of cancer patients, he said, is accessing healthcare at affordable rates. “We are trying to address it as far as possible and setting up dedicated facilities for timely detection and treatment of cancer,” Dr. Ajaikumar said.

Ms. Koirala said, “I have undertaken the fight against cancer a few years ago and strongly believe ‘hope’ is the most important formula that has helped me win over cancer. Ignorance and denial will only result in diagnosis and treatment delays, which could prove fatal in many cases.” She said cancer made her a more positive person, who now beings hope to many who are going through the journey. “I would urge everyone to take their heath a little more seriously and be informed of its warning signs,” she said.