HC allows Association of Medical Consultants to intervene in plea seeking price ceiling for N95 masks

The Bombay High Court has allowed the Association of Medical Consultants to intervene in a plea seeking a price ceiling for the sale of N95 masks.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Anjali Damania and journalist Sucheta Dalal through senior advocate Mihir Desai.

The PIL stresses on the need to have a cap on the pricing of masks used by medical practitioners to curb all malpractices. On Friday, the court allowed the association to intervene in the matter.

The court said, “Having regard to the nature of controversy that has been projected before us, we are of the considered opinion that the opinion of medical consultants might be beneficial for due administration of justice.”

The court also granted time to the Centre to file its affidavit in the matter by May 27. The court adjourned the matter to be heard on May 29.