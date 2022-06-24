Had warned Eknath Shinde of BJP’s use and throw policy, Uddhav tells party workers

He also dared the rebel MLAs to attempt to survive politically without the name of his father and party founder Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday revealed that he had warned rebel party leader Eknath Shinde months ago to beware of any alignment with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it follows the policy of ‘use and throw.’

Mr. Thackeray also dared the rebel MLAs to survive politically without the name of late Bal Thackeray and party.

The party which faced one of the biggest ever threat to its existence following revolt by its MLAs under the leadership of second-in-command Eknath Shinde is on one hand fighting to keep its coalition government afloat and on the other is also focused on tightening its organisation and not let it slip away from the control of the Thackeray family. Under this, a worker outreach program will be initiated from Saturday by State’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“I was aware of growing closeness between him [Shinde] and the BJP and I had even once called him to ask about the same. He wasn’t forthcoming then, but said that few MLAs want to ally with the BJP. I asked him whether he is happy to join hands with the party which attacked my family? I told him that they [BJP] have a policy of use and throw and same will happen to you,” he said, addressing a meeting of party’s district level office bearers across the State.

Mr. Thackeray said that by leaving Varsha (official residence) he has dropped greed of power but his determination remains intact. Three days ago following the revolt, Mr. Thackeray had announced that he is ready to quit from the Chief Ministerial post if a rebel MLA tells this to him face-to-face. He then left Varsha and went to Matoshri (personal residence).

‘BJP uses outsiders’

Mr. Thackeray said that he had told Mr. Shinde about how the BJP uses outsiders on ‘rent’ like the Ranes. “BJP remains safe and rented attackers face the action,” he said. Using stern words against the rebels and attempts to capture the party, Mr. Thackeray challenged them to survive politically without using the picture of Sena founder and his father Bal Thackeray and party’s name. “I dare you to run the party by separating two, Sena and Thackeray,” he said.

“One can pluck the flower and a fruit from a tree but not its roots. Leaves detach from a tree and grow again. Moreover, rotten leaves must get detached. This is that season. But don’t forget, trees flourish again. Those who left me, never belonged to me,” he added.

Slamming Mr. Shinde for saying that they belonged to the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray, the Chief Minister said he was tired of hearing it. “In that case, why did you accept Ministerial position post his [Bal Thackeray] death in 2014 government? He was given everything and there was no complaint. The problem began after he developed monstrous ambitions,” Mr. Thackeray claimed.

Outreach program

Earlier, State’s Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray clarified that it was time to fight and win the battle. “Those who put a price tag on themselves and left us, should they be given any value?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Sena has decided to undertake an outreach program for its party workers starting from Saturday. Aaditya Thackeray will be addressing party workers in an open forum in south Mumbai and similar programs will be organised across 12 zones of the party in Mumbai. “We are with the party, we believe in the leadership of Thackerays. A common party worker stands with Thackerays and that will be demonstrated through these programs,” said Sena’s south zone chief Pandurang Sakpal.