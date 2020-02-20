Gulf Oil ties up with Pitstop for doorstep car service, repairs

Lubricants maker Gulf Oil has entered into a partnership with doorstep car service and repairs provider Pitstop, to facilitate doorstep car service and repairs in Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram. In two months, this service will be expanded to Hyderabad and Chennai. Pitstop services are already available in Bengaluru.

The alliance aims to launch 250 vans by this year-end, and 1,500 vans by next year-end. It is already rolling out 10 vans each in Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram, equipped with the required tools, spare parts, lubricants and mechanics and jointly funded by Gulf Oil and Pitstop.

Pitstop, which targets a revenue of ₹200 crore in FY21, plans to deploy over 1,500 service fleet over the next year across India to ensure last-mile service.

With this service, the brands aim to cater to housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls and industries at their doorstep with one tap on a mobile app called Pitstop. Through the app, customers can schedule service appointments, track service progress and pay online.

Pitstop is planning to build an entrepreneurship model to empower local mechanics and service providers to generate a new avenue of revenue through the doorstep car service model.

“This partnership will enable Pitstop to reach a wider range of customers. It is a significant milestone for Pitstop, which will accelerate our efforts and fuel our ambition of becoming a national doorstep car service provider, while also securing a befitting lubricant partner,” said Mihir Mohan, CEO and Founder, Pitstop.

“Pitstop, with a network of over 200 garage partners and over 1 lakh customers, gives us direct access to our customers and enables us to offer them lubricant-related services at their doorstep,” said Nagendra Pai, President (Channel Sales and Marketing), Gulf Oil.