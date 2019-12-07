GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas to be held today

The Central GST officers of Division I and II, Palghar Commissionerate, have organised a GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas at their office in Vasai on Saturday to get an on-the-spot response to the new GST returns to be introduced from April 1, 2020. The GST office has invited the Vasai Taluka Industrial Association, Gowalis Trade Association, CA Association, Vasai, and taxpayers.