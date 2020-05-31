GRP personnel injured in Eastern Freeway accident

Several personnel with the Government Railway Police (GRP) were injured in an accident on the Eastern Freeway on Saturday after the front tyre of their vehicle burst. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the Wadala section on the north-bound carriageway of the freeway. The GRP staff members were transporting a woman accused from Byculla jail to Thane.

According to the Wadala police, there were five people in the vehicle, an SUV. Kedya Vasave (30), a constable, who was driving the car, sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to JJ Hospital. “His condition is stable but he has has received a fracture to his right hand and multiple injuries to his face. They will be doing a CT scan as well,” an official with the GRP said, adding the other occupants, including two women and the accused, received minor injuries and were discharged after being given first aid.

The front right tyre burst causing the SUV to crash into the divider. Passers-by helped police officials get Mr. Vasave to JJ Hospital and regulate the traffic on the freeway. The Wadala police have registered an incident report for the accident.