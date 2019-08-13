Green corridor helps shift patient from Nashik to Mumbai in 2 hours

A 25-year-old liver failure patient was shifted from Nashik to Mumbai through a green corridor on Monday. The distance of nearly 200 kilometres that takes over four hours was covered in merely two hours and 10 minutes.

The patient, Monika Auti, was admitted to Suyash Hospital in Nashik for a liver ailment. As Nashik does not have a liver transplant facility, her family decided to shift her to KEM Hospital in Mumbai. “The patient was stable but on oxygen support throughout the journey,” said Dr. Deepak Tripathi, who accompanied her in the ambulance. He said they left from Nashik at 5.30 p.m. and reached KEM Hospital at 7.45 p.m.

The local police and traffic police in many areas coordinated for the green corridor. DCP Amit Kale from Thane traffic police said they created the corridor on a stretch of 29 km from Vadape to Kopri. The ambulance passed through this stretch in 31 minutes.

“The patient has been admitted. We will carry out all investigations to chart out the course of treatment and decide whether she needs a transplant or not”, Dr. Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, said.

Green corridors are often created to transport organs from deceased donors for transplant. It is rare that a green corridor is created to transport a patient. The number of green corridors for organs has seen a rise over the years. For example, in Mumbai, from four green corridors in 2016, the number increased to 18 in 2018.