GoAir sacks trainee pilot over social media posts

Mumbai-based GoAir on Thursday night terminated the employment of a trainee pilot for failing to comply with the company’s rules on social media conduct. Asif Khan, a trainee first officer with GoAir had posted objectionable comments on Twitter that attracted criticism from many users.

Following the backlash on social media, GoAir verified the details of his posts. In a statement, GoAir said it had a zero tolerance policy and it was mandatory for all to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour.

“The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or employee. With immediate effect, GoAir is terminating the employment contract of the trainee first officer,” it said.