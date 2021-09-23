Girl gang-raped in Mumbai for nine months; 23 arrested

Her boyfriend used a video of their intimate act to blackmail and force her in to physical relations with his friends

In a shocking incident of sexual assault against a minor girl over the period of nine months, Manpada police in Dombivli - a neighbouring town of Mumbai - have booked 29 accused and arrested 23 including two minors. The police teams are searching for six others.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the 15-year-old victim approached them to register the complaint.

The victim, in her statement said that her boyfriend recorded a video of them in intimate act in January 2021, which was later used to blackmail her. Her boyfriend used the video and forced her in to physical relations with some of his friends, many of whom the victim knew from before.

“The victim reached the police station on Wednesday night. According to her statement, the accused sexually assaulted her repeatedly at various locations from January to September this year,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (East region) Datta Karale.

As per the statement, the sexual assault was committed repeatedly in various locations such as Dombivli, Murbad and Badlapur in the Thane district and Rabale in Navi Mumbai.

According to police officials, 29 accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The police have traced 25 of the accused, of which 23 were arrested and the other two sent to a juvenile remand home as they are both minors.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration) Sonali Dhole has been formed to investigate the case further.