Four NMMC corporators from BJP join Sena

Four corporators of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), who had resigned from the BJP a week ago, joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday.
Ganesh Naik loyalist and three-time NMMC standing committee chairman Suresh Kulkarni had dropped hints of leaving the party when he invited top Sena leaders to a programme while Mr. Naik was not part of the event.
Mr. Kulkarni along with three other Turbhe store corporators — his wife Radha, Sangeeta Waske and Mudrika Gavali — met Chief Minsiter Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in the presence of other Sena leaders. “We hope to get many works done by joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” Mr. Kulkarni said.
On being asked why he chose Sena and not the NCP, he said, “The decision to join the Sena was made unanimously along with my party workers.”
