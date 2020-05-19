Four killed, 22 hurt as bus carrying migrants hits truck in Maharashtra

Three migrant labourers and a bus driver were killed and 22 others injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in the early hours of May 19, a police official said.
The accident took place at Kolwan village around 3.30 a.m. when the bus was on the way to Nagpur railway station, where the labourers were supposed to board a Shramik Special train to reach their native places in Jharkhand, from Solapur, Additional Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan said.
The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a stationary truck carrying road construction material, he said.
Three labourers and the bus driver were killed in the accident, the official said, adding that 22 others were injured and rushed to a hospital.
Police have registered an accidental death case, he added.
