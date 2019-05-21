Fortunate to get this opportunity, says Oberoi

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday said India has changed a lot in the last five years and now a person will be known by his work rather than the family legacy.

He was speaking at a poster launch of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he plays the lead role. The film is slated to release in 40 countries this Friday.

Mr. Oberoi said he was fortunate to get an opportunity to play a “great personality” (Modi) in the film and happy that its poster was launched by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari. “Both are karmayogis and heroes in real sense. India has changed a lot in the last five years. I think ab aapke baap ka naam nahi...kaam chalega (now a person will be known by his work, not his father’s name),” he said.

The actor said he faced lot of troubles in securing the biopic’s release, “but they could neither stop the film nor Prime Minister Modi.”

Ruing the lack of support from the film industry towards his movie, he said, “There should be efforts to bring about unity, otherwise we will remain a soft target.”

The film’s producer, Sandeep Singh, said he also wanted to make a biopic on Gadkari, but the leader was not keen on it.

Speaking abot the film’s tagline — ‘Ab koi nahi rok sakta’ (now no one can stop us), Mr. Singh expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power once again.

On the occasion, Mr. Gadkari praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the movie will inspire and motivate the young generation