Former Maharashtra BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare passes away

Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, April 12, 2021, party sources said.

Dhanare (49), who was an MLA from Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, was suffering from COVID-19 and was earlier admitted to a hospital at Vapi in Gujarat, they said.

After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday night.

Dhanare died in the early hours of Monday, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.