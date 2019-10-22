For South Central voters, polls are about economy

For those living in Chembur, Wadala, Sion and Dharavi, it was not development, Kashmir, Pakistan or Article 370 that mattered during polling. Citizens from these constituencies are still complaining of the after-effects of GST and demonetisation. How are parking spaces or pothole-free roads going to change our lives when the economy is in such a bad state, asked residents as they queued to cast their votes.

Sitting outside a polling booth at GTB Nagar, Karman Singh (58), a businessman, flaunted his inked finger and said, “We have no complaints with our MLA, but this time the election is all about economy. The rupee is only depreciating. Our PM only wants to talk about Kashmir, Article 370, Pakistan and other issues, but not touch upon any domestic affairs. Even Manmohan Singh has said it now. We need to pay attention to our economy.”

He said, “Ask anyone and they will tell you they are still reeling from the after-effects of demonetisation and GST. No one has benefited from it. This government has to go.”

Rushing out of a polling booth in Antop Hill, Sujata Rao (32) said, “I have to rush to open my beauty parlour. I cannot keep it closed for the whole day.”

When asked about her concerns, she said, “Politicians are only focusing on parking space and pothole-free roads. What is more important is to be able to work in peace. I have suffered so much because of demonetisation, I cannot even imagine the state of the country. Being able to do my business hassle-free is the only thing that I want.”

Kusum Bi (26) a homemaker was seen posing at the selfie point in Dharavi. Smiling, she said, “I am happy with the MLA here, but I don’t see my husband doing well. He is a potter at Kumbharwada. But I can’t blame the local politician for it. The politics at the national level must change.”

Some college students, who were first-time voters, while waiting for their turn outside the selfie booth spoke in unison when asked about the issues they kept in mind before voting.

Kajal (19) said, “I have come to realise that no political party really cares about what we want and need. Look at what they did to Aarey.” Suraj (20) is quick to point out, “Not just Aarey, look at these roads, I have no idea what a pothole-free road looks like.”

Haresh Chandiani, an IT professional from Chembur, said, “We are all so badly hit with the macro situation of the country that we are unable to focus on any of the micro issues. I genuinely want my car to not be picked up despite it being parked right and that our roads should be clean. But what is the point of these issues when we are facing recession and people have started losing their jobs across all professions.”