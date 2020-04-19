Five new cases in PMC

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday reported five new positive cases, while the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported one new case.

The man who tested positive in NMMC was a resident of Koparkhairane and worked as a watchman at a company in Mahape. He came in contact with an employee who had tested positive.

Eight close contacts of the man have now been tested and Sector 8 in Mahape has been declared a containment zone. With the latest cases, the total number of cases in NMMC has gone up to 60, of which 22 have recovered till now. Till date, 659 people under NMMC have been tested of which 484 were found to be negative and 115 reports are pending.

In PMC, the new patients are a man in Kamothe who worked as a chef at Taj Hotel, a 84-year-old kidney and pneumonia patient in Khanda colony, and a man from Kharghar who was admitted at DY Patil Hospital for a heart ailment.

“The tally is now 34 of which 11 are CISF employees from Kalamboli, six from Old Panvel, nine from Kharghar, five from Kamothe, one each from Kalamboli, Kalundre village and New Panvel,” PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.

Mr. Deshmukh further said of the 34 infected, 29 are men and five are women, of which three are below the age of 20, while 18 are between 21 and 40, nine between 41 and 60, and four are above 61.

“Till now, five have recovered of which two are from Kharghar, one from Kamothe and two are CISF jawans,” Mr. Deshmukh said. Two positive cases have also been reported from Jasai in Uran and Nere in Panvel. The Jasai man worked as trackman in the Railways and the Nere man worked as lab technician at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai. The tally in PMC’s rural area has gone up to nine.