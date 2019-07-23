First test for firefighting robot

The city’s first firefighting robot, which was inducted into the Mumbai Fire Brigade just five days ago, was put to test on Monday, but it met with limited success.

The robot worth ₹90 lakh, which was inaugurated by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on July 17, was first deployed on the staircase in the building’s west side. Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, “It went up to the first floor, but the space was less than 1.5 metres, which was insufficient for the robot to turn.”

It was then deployed at the rear end of the building as the intense smoke had blocked access to it. “It worked well for almost two hours,” the chief fire officer said.