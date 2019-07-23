Mumbai

First test for firefighting robot

On the job: The robot in action on Monday. Special Arrangement

On the job: The robot in action on Monday. Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Makes strides on debut

The city’s first firefighting robot, which was inducted into the Mumbai Fire Brigade just five days ago, was put to test on Monday, but it met with limited success.

The robot worth ₹90 lakh, which was inaugurated by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on July 17, was first deployed on the staircase in the building’s west side. Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, “It went up to the first floor, but the space was less than 1.5 metres, which was insufficient for the robot to turn.”

It was then deployed at the rear end of the building as the intense smoke had blocked access to it. “It worked well for almost two hours,” the chief fire officer said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
accident (general)
fire
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2019 3:27:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/first-test-for-firefighting-robot/article28664873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY