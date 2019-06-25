First mega science exhibition draws over one lakh visitors

The first edition of Vigyan Samagam, a mega science exhibition which is being held at the Nehru Science Centre in Worli, has already drawn around 1.30 lakh visitors across age groups in the one-and-a-half month that it has been going on, organisers of the exhibition said on Monday.

Vigyan Samagam, which commenced on May 8 this year, is organised by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Science and Technology (DST), The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture and Government of India. The two-month exhibition has a wide range of attractions, including lectures, interactive sessions, quiz contests, science-based skits, a cyclothon and other activities. The exhibition is aimed at creating interest among students towards science and to encourage them to take up science as a career option.

S.P. Pathak, Director (Central Research and Training Laboratory, NCSM, Kolkata) said, “The success of the exhibition has been a great morale booster as we look forward to doing the same in upcoming venues at Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi.”

As per the ticket sales at Nehru Science Centre, around 1.30 lakh people have visited the exhibition since it began and the number is expected to hit two lakh, with schools reopening soon. The exhibition brings together scientists from world class organisations like the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO), International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) and Square Kilometer Array (SKA). One of the attractions showcases at the exhibition is LIGO-India, an ongoing enterprise to set up a new gravitational wave detector on Indian soil based in Aundh, Maharashtra. The project is jointly funded by the DAE and DST.

Arun Shrivastava, Secretary (Atomic energy commission) and Head (ICPD, NCPW, DAE) said that around ₹3,000 crore have been invested in this project.”

“Such encouraging response by visitors is a testimony to the fact that Vigyan Samagam has brought Mega Science a step closer to the society.” Ranjit Kumar, Chairman, Apex Committee, Vigyan Samagam said.

The exhibition will still be open at Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai till July 7 during 10 am to 6 pm.