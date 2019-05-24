Mumbai

Fire in Bohri Mohalla

more-in

A fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storeyed building in Byculla’s Bohri Mohalla around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was categorised level III (medium). Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were sent to the spot.

The fire brigade was informed that people were stranded inside the building. Firefighting and rescue operations were underway at the time of going to press.

One injured, identified as Tahir (72), has been admitted to J. J. Hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mumbai
fire
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 4:33:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/fire-in-bohri-mohalla/article27228891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY