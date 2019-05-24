Fire in Bohri Mohalla

A fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storeyed building in Byculla’s Bohri Mohalla around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was categorised level III (medium). Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were sent to the spot.

The fire brigade was informed that people were stranded inside the building. Firefighting and rescue operations were underway at the time of going to press.

One injured, identified as Tahir (72), has been admitted to J. J. Hospital.