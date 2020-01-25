Fire breaks out in Kurla’s Ambedkar Nagar, no casualties

A fire broke out in a two-storey housing society in Kurla’s Ambedkar Nagar around 9.30 p.m. on Friday. It was categorised as a Level III (medium) blaze and a few cylinder blasts were reported. Seven fire engines were mobilised and no injury has been reported.
Firefighting and search operations were under way at the time of going to press.
