Fire breaks out in Kurla’s Ambedkar Nagar, no casualties

Late-night operation: Firefighters try to control the blaze in Kurla on Friday.

A fire broke out in a two-storey housing society in Kurla’s Ambedkar Nagar around 9.30 p.m. on Friday. It was categorised as a Level III (medium) blaze and a few cylinder blasts were reported. Seven fire engines were mobilised and no injury has been reported.

Firefighting and search operations were under way at the time of going to press.

