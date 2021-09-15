FIR filed against three, including teenage girl, for rape of minor last year

The Nerul police, acting on a complaint by a de-addiction centre in Navi Mumbai, have registered an FIR against two boys in their 20s and a 16-year-old girl.

Upon noticing that a 15-year-old girl from Nerul, who was brought in by her mother, was not cooperating, the centre informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Thane. During counselling at the CWC, the girl disclosed about an incident that happened last November.

As per her statement to the CWC, she was befriended by a 16-year-old girl who took her to a pond in Juinagar on the pretext of playing and offered her a spiked soft drink. When she felt drowsy, she was taken to a room by her friend where she later fell unconscious. The next day, she found herself nude inside a blanket and saw two boys in the room who then injected her with some drug and raped her. They also gave her money and said that if she stayed in that room, she could earn more money. On the third day, though she was still drowsy, she managed to escape and reached home. Due to repeated injections, she had got addicted to drugs and her mother approached the de-addiction centre.

On September 9, the CWC ordered the Nerul police to register an FIR.

Since the victim and her mother were not ready to lodge a complaint, a social worker from the de-addiction centre filed one.

“The FIR was registered on Sunday under Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act. We are investigating the matter,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Nerul police station said.