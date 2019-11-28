False alarm: student jumps off train on seeing smoke

A 21-year-old college student sustained minor injuries when she jumped out of a moving train at Matunga station on Wednesday. The woman, who has been identified as Anisha Kemani, quickly alighted at the station when she saw smoke emanating from the wheels of the train.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when Ms. Kemani was returning from her college in Matunga to her home in Ghatkopar. A police officer said, “As the train pulled out of the station, Ms. Kemani saw a few other passengers panicking and jumping out of the train. On noticing smoke billowing from beneath the train, she decided to follow suit. However, she lost her footing and fell face down on the platform, injuring her chin.”

The police officer said the station master administered first aid to Ms. Kemani and rushed her to a private hospital in Ghatkopar. She received seven stitches for the cut.

According to railway officials, smoke could have emanated from under the coach owing to brake binding, which is caused due to the jamming of wheels. “There are very few cases of brake binding, but it causes a lot of smoke and passengers could mistake it for a fire,” a CR official said.