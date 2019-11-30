Extension for Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Central government on Friday approved a second extension to the tenure of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Barve to serve in his current post as Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Mr. Barve, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was granted a similar extension in August in light of the Lok Sabha elections. His term was to end on Saturday, and the State government had sent a proposal seeking a second extension to his tenure earlier this month. An order issued by the Centre on Friday stated the extension had been approved “as a special case in public interest”.