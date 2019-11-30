Mumbai

Extension for Mumbai Police Commissioner

Sanjay Barve

Sanjay Barve  

more-in

The Central government on Friday approved a second extension to the tenure of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Barve to serve in his current post as Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Mr. Barve, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was granted a similar extension in August in light of the Lok Sabha elections. His term was to end on Saturday, and the State government had sent a proposal seeking a second extension to his tenure earlier this month. An order issued by the Centre on Friday stated the extension had been approved “as a special case in public interest”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
laws
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 1:51:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/extension-for-mumbai-police-commissioner/article30119842.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY