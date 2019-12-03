Ex-MLA seeks inquiry into expressway project

Former BJP MLA Anil Gote has demanded a thorough inquiry into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project, ‘Samruddhi Mahamarg’.

In an open letter dated November 30, he said a three-judge committee should look into irregularities in land acquisition for the project, which will pass through 10 districts.

The ambitious 704-km road project, which aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to just eight hours from around 16 now, was considered a pet project of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The ₹46,000-crore expressway is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The former BJP leader has sought an inquiry against retired IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar, who has been involved in land acquisition for the super communication expressway.

Mr. Gote, a former MLA from Dhule, said, “I had submitted some documentary proofs of alleged involvement of Mr. Mopalwar in illegal acquisition of land to the PMO office. As per my information, seven reminders were sent to the then Maharashtra chief secretary, who, however, did not respond to them.”