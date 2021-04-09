Ex-army man arrested for shooting at wife

She dodges bullet fired from licensed gun

The Rabale police on Thursday arrested Smitesh Ishwar Baliphadi (37), who retired from the army in 2018, for shooting at his wife, Madhuri, at their house at Sector 15 in Airoli.

The police said the couple married in 2016 after divorcing their respective spouses. Later, Madhuri filed a police complaint against Mr. Baliphadi for domestic abuse and shifted her 11-year-old daughter to her mother’s house.

On Wednesday night, the accused walked out of the house when Madhuri objected to him chewing tobacco and spitting it out in the house. The accused returned drunk late in the night and picked up a quarrel. He then grabbed his pistol and shot at Madhuri, but she dodged the bullet.

Madhuri then rushed to Rabale police station and filed a complaint. “The accused used a licensed pistol. We have recovered the bullet that was lodged in the wall. He has been remanded in police custody till Saturday,” police inspector Shirish Pawar said.

The accused has been charged under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.