ED files chargesheet against Avinash Bhosale’s son in land grabing case

The central agency attached the corporate offices of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) and its other group companies. File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale’s son Amit Bhosale, ARA properties and two others in connection with the land grab probe initiated by the agency last year.

The chargesheet is said to be around 6,000 pages. Last year, in August, the central agency attached the corporate offices of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd (ABIL) and its other group companies. The market rate of the said properties was over ₹100 crore.

Meanwhile, the ED on Thursday also filed a 90-page chargesheet in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation (DHFL) scam case.

On Wednesday, the ED had attached assets worth ₹251 crore belonging to Sanjay Chhabria, a Mumbai-based realtor, and assets worth ₹164 crore of Avinash Bhosale in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL case.

Founder and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, and promoters of DHFL, Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, are all currently in jail. The FIR by CBI alleges that Mr. Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, and others for extending financial assistance to DHFL by Yes Bank Limited in lieu of substantial undue benefit to himself and his family members .