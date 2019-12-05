Duo opens fire at Chakala petrol pump

Two unidentified men opened fire at a Hindustan Petroleum pump in Chakala in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Andheri police, the incident occurred at 4.17 a.m. “The staff members who were on duty at the time told us the two men had covered their faces with scarves. They arrived on a motorcycle, slowed down outside the petrol pump and fired one round in the direction of the petrol pump, after which they sped away. No one was injured,” an officer with the Andheri police said.

The officer said the attendants informed their employer about the incident, who filed a complaint.

“We have registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code for the moment. Footage from CCTV cameras at the petrol pump and around it is being examined for clues regarding the movements of the accused,” the officer said.

The attendants and the owner have not been able to name anyone who might want to harm them, and the motive behind the offence is unclear, the police said. “There is a chance that this might be an extortion attempt by local criminal elements and we are waiting to check if the owner receives a call claiming responsibility,” the officer said.

Unit X of the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated parallel investigations into the incident, sources said.