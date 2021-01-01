Dry run to begin today for vaccination programme

Maharashtra is set to conduct a dry run from Saturday for COVID-19 vaccination in four districts from different regions of the State. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the dry run will be held in Pune in western Maharashtra, Nandurbar in north Maharashtra, Jalna in Marathwada, and Nagpur in Vidarbha as per the Centre’s guidelines.
In these four districts, 25 individuals will be called to vaccination centres, but won’t be vaccinated. They will just be made to undergo the steps that are part of the programme. The individuals will receive an SMS mentioning the time to visit the vaccination centre.
The dry run will be held in Pune district hospital in Aundh, Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Daga Hospital in Nagpur, Rural Hospital in Kamthi, urban health care centre of Nagpur corporation; district hospital in Jalna, sub-district hospital in Ambad, Shelgaon primary health care centre in Badnapur; and Nandurbar district hospital, primary health centre in Aashte, Navapur sub-district hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath