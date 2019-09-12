Paediatrician Dr. Pallavi Saple will take over as the new dean of the State-run JJ Hospital from Friday. Dr. Saple, who heads the Government Medical College in Miraj, has been transferred to the Mumbai hospital while the current dean, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, has been transferred back to BJ Medical College in Pune, which he headed earlier. In his nine-month-long stint, Dr. Chandanwale raised more than ₹4 crore through corporate social responsibility for the hospital’s upgradation. He had also started work on a token system in the out-patient department to streamline the crowd, and implemented several changes like putting up dustbins in every corner.
Dr. Pallavi Saple is JJ Hospital dean
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 2:51:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/dr-pallavi-saple-is-jj-hospital-dean/article29395479.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor