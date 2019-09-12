Dr. Pallavi Saple is JJ Hospital dean

Paediatrician Dr. Pallavi Saple will take over as the new dean of the State-run JJ Hospital from Friday. Dr. Saple, who heads the Government Medical College in Miraj, has been transferred to the Mumbai hospital while the current dean, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, has been transferred back to BJ Medical College in Pune, which he headed earlier. In his nine-month-long stint, Dr. Chandanwale raised more than ₹4 crore through corporate social responsibility for the hospital’s upgradation. He had also started work on a token system in the out-patient department to streamline the crowd, and implemented several changes like putting up dustbins in every corner.