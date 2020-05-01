Direct Governor to nominate CM: plea in HC

A fresh plea was filed at the Bombay High Court on Thursday urging the Governor to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a member of the Legislative Council to avoid administrative uncertainties.

The plea, filed by Surinder Arora, president of Bharat Jan Aadhar Party, said, “The Election Commission has postponed all elections, including byelections, elections of members of the Rajya Sabha, the State Legislative Councils, including that of Maharashtra, to an indefinite period. Owing to such a decision, the Chief Minister, who is a non-legislator, will not be in a position to become a member of the legislature within six months from the date of his appointment i.e. till May 27, 2020.”

The petition said the State government would be destabilised due to non-availability of the Chief Minister and prove to be a disaster with regard to the welfare of the State in such challenging times. The plea said, “Taking stock of the situation and to ensure that the stability of the government is not disturbed, the Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister and the Finance Minister recommended that the Governor nominate the CM, who qualifies all requirements as postulated in the Constitution and other statutes to be a member of the Legislative Council.” The petition said Mr. Thackeray has special knowledge and experience in the fields of literature, art and social service and the Governor should nominate him to ensure that there is a stable government.

The plea said, “The Governor, who is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, despite lapse of more than 20 days, has not taken a decision. The conduct throughout has been in a manner to support a particular party, contrary to the constitutional mandate.” The matter will be now heard on May 5.