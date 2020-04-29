Dipankar Datta sworn in as CJ of Bombay High Court

Justice Dipankar Datta (55) of the Calcutta High Court was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. He reached Mumbai after driving from Kolkata with his son, covering the 2,000 km in three days.

He was sworn in at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. They were all wearing masks and maintaining social distance at the ceremony that was streamed live online. Justice Datta is the 45th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

He will have a stint of seven years at the Bombay High Court if not elevated to the Supreme Court. He was the second-senior most judge at the Calcutta HC and enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal on November 16, 1989. He was elevated as a permanent judge at Calcutta HC on June 22, 2006.

He has appeared for a number of educational authorities and institutions, including the University of Calcutta, W.B. School Service Commission, and W.B. Board of Secondary Education. He has also been the counsel for the Union of India since 1998.

Justice Datta’s father, Salil Kumar Datta, was also a judge at the Calcutta HC and his brother-in-law, Amitava Roy, is a former SC judge.