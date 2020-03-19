Dharmadhikari to be chief justice of Bombay HC

Acting Chief Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari was on Wednesday appointed Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Dharmadhikari will serve as chief justice for less than two months as he is due to retire on April 27. The Supreme Court collegium had recommended his elevation on February 24 as he was serving as acting chief since February 23 after Justice Pradeep Nandrajog retired as chief.

Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari was born on April 28, 1958. He obtained his Law degree in March/April 1980 from Nagpur University, now known as Rashtra Sant Tukdoji Maharaj University.

He practised Law in Nagpur ever since his enrolment with the Bar Council of Maharashtra on October 17, 1980. He joined the chambers of Advocate Y.S. Dharmadhikari at Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) for a brief period and then came back to Nagpur and worked under Advocate H.S. Ghare till 1984. He appeared for several government corporations, industries, employers, unions and private clients in the labour court, industrial court, civil and criminal courts, the high court, Central and State Administrative Tribunals, Co-operative Court, as well as before revenue authorities.

He was elevated as Additional Judge on March 15, 2004 and as Judge on March 12, 2006.