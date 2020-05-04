Dharavi tally crosses 600-mark

Dharavi reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — a sharp drop from Sunday’s spike of 94 — bringing its tally to 632. So far, 20 people have died of the virus in the area.

Among the new cases is a one-month-old baby from the Matunga labour camp. While some of the patients are from areas that have previously reported cases (Mukund Nagar Kalyanwadi and Social Nagar), some are from newer parts such as Sabrina Bai chawl and Jalil compound.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has attributed the rise in cases to aggressive testing through fever clinics, dispensaries and survey of senior citizens.

It has screened around 80,000 people for symptoms so far.

Most of the positive cases have been found among close contacts of existing patients, and a majority are asymptomatic. The BMC has set aside four hospitals in Dharavi for symptomatic positive cases. It has increased the institutional quarantine capacity to 3,000.

“We have 2,380 people in institutional quarantine right now,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward.

While the door-to-door screening was limited to initial containment zones in Dharavi, roping in 350 private clinics for fever screening helped the BMC reach newer parts of the slum. However, there were complaints of clinics charging up to ₹150 per person.

“We have received some complaints. We will also have our fever clinics operational, so that people have a choice,” Mr. Dighavkar said.