Dharavi man tests positive, tally up to five

A 21-year-old Dharavi resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of cases in the area to five, including one person who died.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has quarantined more than 3,000 people in the area so far and is holding health camps to screen residents.

The man who tested positive on Sunday is a resident of Madina Nagar and did not have any foreign travel history. He is a lab technician at a pathology laboratory in Airoli. His five family members, deemed high-risk contacts, are being tested for the virus. The BMC is also screening 179 people who came in contact with him. He was working in the lab till March 24 and developed symptoms on March 29.

G North ward reported another case on Sunday, bringing the total from the ward to seven. A senior citizen from Shivaji Park had tested positive on Saturday.

Altogether, the G North ward office is screening 187 low-risk and 57 high-risk contacts of the seven patients. It has quarantined 3,450 people in their homes or in facilities. A sports complex in Dharavi has been turned into a quarantine facility for those who live in small houses. The BMC is distributing food and essentials to the residents of five containment zones as they cannot venture out.