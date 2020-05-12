Deploy Central forces to offer police a breather, CM tells PM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the deployment of Central forces in the State in order to reduce the stress on the police force.

In a videoconference with Mr. Modi, which was attended by all CMs, Mr. Thackeray also requested the PM to resume Mumbai suburban railway services only for essential service personnel amid the lockdown enforced to check the COVID-19 pandemic. “It will be only for the essential services, and individuals will be permitted only after checking their identity cards,” he said.

“Doctors, nurses and the police are working round the clock, and the police, especially, need to be given rest. We cannot afford to have them falling ill. Therefore, making Central forces available when required, would reduce the stress of the State police,” Mr. Thackeray said.

The CM also said the State has suffered a loss of ₹35,000 crore on account of the lockdown. He urged the PM to clear the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds and grant tax concessions to Maharashtra so that the money can be used to strengthen healthcare infrastructure to fight COVID-19. Mr. Thackeray urged the Centre to also waive the GST levied on medical equipment and consider concessional customs duties on critical equipment imported to tackle the pandemic.

Regarding the movement of stranded migrant workers, Mr. Thackeray said they are moving through different zones. “Hence, everyone should take proper care, otherwise the country is at a risk of increasing the infection, especially at a time when it is being said that May will bring the highest number of patients. The number may continue to rise for the next two months as well.”

Explaining the condition of farmers, the CM said, “In Maharashtra, a loan waiver scheme was started for farmers before COVID-19 broke out. However, in some districts, especially in Vidarbha, due to the elections, the farmers have not got the benefit of loan waiver. Now the kharif season has begun. The Reserve Bank of India should be instructed by the Centre to provide crop loans to those who have not availed of the benefit of the State loan waiver scheme.”

He suggested that a task force of expert doctors, including those from Mumbai and Pune, should be formed at the national level, which should stay in touch and help co-ordinate the pandemic response.