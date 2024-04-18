GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deepfake video of Aamir Khan promoting a political party viral; Mumbai Police register FIR

A spokesperson for Aamir Khan said while the actor in the past raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns, he never promoted any political party

April 18, 2024 09:33 am | Updated 09:36 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using AI technology, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan can be seen talking about staying away from jumla. File

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using AI technology, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan can be seen talking about staying away from jumla. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a deepfake video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in which he is purportedly seen promoting a political party, an official said.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday at the Khar police station following a complaint by Mr. Khan's office under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

From IT bots to AI deepfakes: The evolution of election-related misinformation in India 

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Mr. Khan can be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric (jumla).

The deepfake video shows the actor purportedly in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Also Read | AI-generated deepfake videos, voice cloning emerge as potential threats during election season

A spokesperson for Mr. Khan on Tuesday said while the actor in the past raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns, he never promoted any political party.

"We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," the statement said.

Also Read | What can you do if someone makes deepfakes of you?

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor has also appealed to people to come out and vote and be an active part of the electoral process, his spokesperson added.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

