Death toll in Mumbai Police rises to 12

A 57-year-old constable posted at a suburban traffic chowky became the 12th personnel in the Mumbai Police and 18th in the State to die of COVID-19 on Monday. The constable was on leave for the past one month as he was in the high-risk age group. “He was admitted to Nair hospital on May 23 and tested positive the next day. He passed away at 3 a.m.,” a traffic police officer said.

So far, there are 1,052 positive cases in Mumbai Police, and 1,809 cases in the State Police, of which 678 have recovered.