Mumbai

Death toll in Mumbai Police rises to 12

A 57-year-old constable posted at a suburban traffic chowky became the 12th personnel in the Mumbai Police and 18th in the State to die of COVID-19 on Monday. The constable was on leave for the past one month as he was in the high-risk age group. “He was admitted to Nair hospital on May 23 and tested positive the next day. He passed away at 3 a.m.,” a traffic police officer said.

So far, there are 1,052 positive cases in Mumbai Police, and 1,809 cases in the State Police, of which 678 have recovered.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:42:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/death-toll-in-mumbai-police-rises-to-12/article31674502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY