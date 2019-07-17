Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 13

The death toll in the collapse of the four-decade-old Kesarbai building in Dongri’s Tandel Street, Nishanpada, went up to 13 with the death of three more people, including two minors on Wednesday.

Acccording to sources, personnel from the fire brigade rescued two minors around 5.30am were taken to JJ Hospital. However they were declared brought dead. Similarly, a 54 year-old man was brought dead to the hospital as well, bringing the death toll to 13 so far.

A 28 year-old woman has been rescued safely and moved to JJ Hospital as well.

A fireman has sustained minor injuries during the rescue operations.

Close to 20 families were said to be living in the residential building owned by the Bai H.R. Allo Paroo Trust.