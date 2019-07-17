Mumbai

Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 13

Rescue workers removing debris from Kesarbai building at the narrow lanes of Dongri, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rescue workers removing debris from Kesarbai building at the narrow lanes of Dongri, Mumbai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

more-in

Three persons including two minors who were rescued were declared brought dead by the hospital

The death toll in the collapse of the four-decade-old Kesarbai building in Dongri’s Tandel Street, Nishanpada, went up to 13 with the death of three more people, including two minors on Wednesday.

Acccording to sources, personnel from the fire brigade rescued two minors around 5.30am were taken to JJ Hospital. However they were declared brought dead. Similarly, a 54 year-old man was brought dead to the hospital as well, bringing the death toll to 13 so far.

A 28 year-old woman has been rescued safely and moved to JJ Hospital as well.

A fireman has sustained minor injuries during the rescue operations.

Close to 20 families were said to be living in the residential building owned by the Bai H.R. Allo Paroo Trust.

Comments
Related Topics Other States Mumbai
disaster and accident
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2019 10:59:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/death-toll-in-mumbai-building-collapse-rises-to-13/article28498405.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY