CR to shut one exit at LTT, streamline passenger flow

The Central Railway (CR) is gearing up for the summer rush at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) by regulating the flow of passengers through its main building. The station’s passenger load increases every year during the summer rush, with hundreds queuing up for hours to get into the general compartment of trains.

LTT has two key access points, one from Tilak Nagar station and another through the main building. The plan, a senior railway official said, was to shut the Tilak Nagar access point completely and direct passengers to use the station building, which will ensure more discipline during the rush.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Mumbai CR, K.K. Ashraf, said the plan was being implemented on a trial basis as part of a larger station security plan and they would assess its impact in a few weeks’ time.

Officials are also hoping that by sealing the access point towards Tilak Nagar, the autorickshaws that are illegally parked can no longer operate. Railway authorities have received several complaints regarding overcharging by autorickshaws. “Earlier, no one would use the main station exit as there were no transport options there. With the prepaid share autorickshaws stand, people have an option of regulated fares,” the official said. The stand was inaugurated in February but has been facing competition from autorickshaws parked illegally near the Tilak Nagar end. “Passengers have become used to walking towards the Tilak Nagar exit on alighting from trains as the old station building could be accessed from there. But now there is a foot over bridge with lifts that connects all platforms and the current station building,” a senior official said.

Reducing the access points to stations has also been part of the security plan at six stations. To deal with the summer rush, CR’s will be deploying an additional 25 personnel of the Railway Protection Force to regulate crowds.