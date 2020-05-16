COVID-19 | Virus claims two more lives in police ranks

A 32-year-old assistant police inspector (API) from Mumbai became the eighth — and the youngest — COVID-19 fatality in the police force on Saturday morning. His was the second COVID-19 death within the force in the last 24 hours, after a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector died on Friday night.

The 32-year-old API was found unconscious in his bathroom and rushed to Sion hospital on Saturday morning, where he was declared dead before admission.

On Saturday afternoon, his colleagues bid him a tearful adieu, with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and all senior officers in attendance.

His colleagues said he had been on leave since May 13 due to fever and cold and had undergone tests for COVID-19. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Niyati Thaker said his test reports came on Saturday morning, confirming him to be COVID-19 positive.

Mr. Deshmukh, Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vinoy Kumar Choubey and other senior officers visited the central Mumbai police station where the API was posted to pay their respects. Mr. Deshmukh was seen consoling one of the API’s colleagues who broke down.

“We are all here to help you with whatever you need. Just let us know what is needed and keep up the good work together,” Mr. Deshmukh told the personnel.

Mr. Singh counselled the personnel on precautions to be taken in light of the rising number of cases.

The 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector, who passed away at Kasturba Hospital on Friday evening, had been on leave for the last 15 days. The Mumbai Police, as a measure to curb the spread of the infection in their ranks, have been sending high-risk personnel above the age of 55 years on leave.

Till now, 1,140 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, while 268 have recovered.