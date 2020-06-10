COVID-19: Pune’s case tally breaches 10,000-mark

More than 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Pune district over a 12-hour span as the district’s case tally breached the 10,000-mark on Wednesday to touch 10,012. The total number of deaths in the district currently stands at 442.

“Fiftythree new cases have been reported since Tuesday evening,” said Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar

Of the total cases, authorities said that only 3,237 were active with as many as 6,235 persons recovering till date. The district’s recovery rate currently stands at 63.29%.

As many as 220 new cases and 13 fatalities were reported across the district, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural, on Tuesday.

However, despite the continual surge, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram maintained that the situation in the district was well under control and that no alarming spike had occurred despite several parts of the district being lashed by pre-monsoon showers prompted by the cyclone Nisarga

“Yesterday [Tuesday], we tested more than 2,500 samples across the district of whom only 220 returned positive. So, our ‘hit ratio’ or the total samples tested to positive cases, has come down to 10% from the figure of 15-16% a week ago,” said Mr. Ram, speaking to The Hindu.

He said that intensive screening drives were being carried out in new ‘containment zones’ such as Wadarwadi in Shivajinagar, while a number of previously infected clusters within Pune city like Kasba-Vishrambaugwada were showing distinct signs that the curve was flattening in these zones.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — has now risen to 595.

After Pune, Solapur has the highest death toll, with the district reporting 121 fatalities as per figures till Tuesday evening.

Satara district reported 20 new cases since Tuesday to take its total case tally to 669 of whom 273 were active while 368 had been discharged.

Pune division’s total case tally has now reached 12,775 of whom only 4,275 were active cases.

“As many as 7,896 persons in these five districts have been discharged till date while 248 of the active patients are critical,” informed Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

On Tuesday, Solapur district had reported eight new cases to take its total tally to 1,303. However, six deaths were recorded in the district. Despite this, the number of active cases has come down in the district.

Of Solapur’s total cases, 457 are active while 725 have been discharged.

Sangli reported 11 new cases on Tuesday to take its tally to 172 of which 70 are active and 96 people have been discharged. The district has reported six deaths so far. Kolhapur district had reported seven new cases to take its tally to 687.

The district’s active cases stand at 207 with as many as 472 persons discharged so far. The district has reported eight deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad district in the Marathwada region — a major virus hotbed — saw an overnight spike in 114 new cases as its total case tally rose to 2,264. The district has reported 116 deaths so far.

Authorities said that of the total case tally, only 865 were active while as many as 1,283 had recovered.