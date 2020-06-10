Mumbai

COVID-19: Pune’s case tally breaches 10,000-mark

Security guards screen temperature before people enter at Central Building near Pune station on Monday.

Security guards screen temperature before people enter at Central Building near Pune station on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Jignesh Mistry

More than 50 new cases reported in 12-hour span

More than 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Pune district over a 12-hour span as the district’s case tally breached the 10,000-mark on Wednesday to touch 10,012. The total number of deaths in the district currently stands at 442.

“Fiftythree new cases have been reported since Tuesday evening,” said Pune District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar

COVID-19 live tracker: India map.

Of the total cases, authorities said that only 3,237 were active with as many as 6,235 persons recovering till date. The district’s recovery rate currently stands at 63.29%.

As many as 220 new cases and 13 fatalities were reported across the district, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural, on Tuesday.

However, despite the continual surge, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram maintained that the situation in the district was well under control and that no alarming spike had occurred despite several parts of the district being lashed by pre-monsoon showers prompted by the cyclone Nisarga

Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry .

“Yesterday [Tuesday], we tested more than 2,500 samples across the district of whom only 220 returned positive. So, our ‘hit ratio’ or the total samples tested to positive cases, has come down to 10% from the figure of 15-16% a week ago,” said Mr. Ram, speaking to The Hindu.

He said that intensive screening drives were being carried out in new ‘containment zones’ such as Wadarwadi in Shivajinagar, while a number of previously infected clusters within Pune city like Kasba-Vishrambaugwada were showing distinct signs that the curve was flattening in these zones.

Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Meanwhile, the total death toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune — has now risen to 595.

After Pune, Solapur has the highest death toll, with the district reporting 121 fatalities as per figures till Tuesday evening.

Satara district reported 20 new cases since Tuesday to take its total case tally to 669 of whom 273 were active while 368 had been discharged.

Pune division’s total case tally has now reached 12,775 of whom only 4,275 were active cases.

“As many as 7,896 persons in these five districts have been discharged till date while 248 of the active patients are critical,” informed Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

On Tuesday, Solapur district had reported eight new cases to take its total tally to 1,303. However, six deaths were recorded in the district. Despite this, the number of active cases has come down in the district.

Of Solapur’s total cases, 457 are active while 725 have been discharged.

Sangli reported 11 new cases on Tuesday to take its tally to 172 of which 70 are active and 96 people have been discharged. The district has reported six deaths so far. Kolhapur district had reported seven new cases to take its tally to 687.

The district’s active cases stand at 207 with as many as 472 persons discharged so far. The district has reported eight deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad district in the Marathwada region — a major virus hotbed — saw an overnight spike in 114 new cases as its total case tally rose to 2,264. The district has reported 116 deaths so far.

Authorities said that of the total case tally, only 865 were active while as many as 1,283 had recovered.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 12:11:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/covid-19-punes-case-tally-breaches-10000-mark/article31793077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY