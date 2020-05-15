COVID-19 claims sixth victim in Mumbai Police

A 45-year-old constable posted at a police station in eastern Mumbai died of COVID-19 on Thursday. The constable became the sixth policeman in the city and the ninth in the State to succumb to the virus.

Posted in M East ward

The constable’s posting fell under M East ward, which has recorded the highest fatality rate for COVID-19.

A resident of Navi Mumbai, the constable was admitted to a hospital in Panvel on May 2 after showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus. He was later shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Kalamboli, where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning. Police officers said he is survived by his wife, who is also admitted to MGM Hospital, and two children.

A senior officer with the Mumbai Police said, “The constable was posted in one of the most densely populated areas in eastern Mumbai and was on patrolling duty before he started displaying symptoms.” The constable’s contact history is being traced and all those deemed at risk are being tested again. The constable’s colleagues said he had gone on leave on April 30, two days before he was admitted.

Over the past week, the number of positive cases among police personnel in the State has crossed 1,000 and homoeopathic immunity boosters are being supplied to personnel to control the spread of the virus.