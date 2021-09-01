Coronavirus | Maharashtra records 4,456 fresh cases

State reports 4,430 recoveries, 183 deaths; spike of over 1,100 infections in Pune district

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,430 recoveries against a surge of 4,456 COVID-19 cases. The see-sawing of case spikes and recoveries saw the active case tally rise to 51,078.

A high death toll of 183 took the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,37,496. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%. The total cases have reached 64,69,332, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,77,230, with the recovery rate rising to 97.03%.

“Of 5,41,54,890 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,69,332 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.01%) have returned positive, with more than 1.78 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported over 1,100 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,20,093, while 56 deaths pushed the total toll over 18,690. As per district authorities, the active case tally has crossed 9,300. The Pune Municipal Corporation has directed hospitals in the city to reserve 50% of the beds for the exclusive treatment of COVID-19 patients, of which 10% are to be reserved for children.

415 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 415 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,44,570, while the active case tally rose incrementally to 3,602. Four deaths took the city’s toll to 15,981.

Ahmednagar reported 676 new cases and six deaths, taking its total cases to 3,09,868, of whom 5,655 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,544. Satara reported 548 new cases and 19 deaths, taking the total tally to 2,39,214, of whom 5,979 are active, while the toll rose to 6,023.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 250 new cases and eight deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,02,176, with active cases declining to 3,562, while its toll reached 5,490. Kolhapur district reported 99 new cases and 13 deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,04,102. The active cases have now dipped to 1,301. The cumulative death toll now stands at 5,802.